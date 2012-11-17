OneJerusalem.com

Again we are going for another round with Hamas. This time its “Pillar of Cloud”. It all started with the Hamas firing rockets for the last few weeks. Israel waited for the right time and started the operation with the killing of Ahmed Ja’abari, Hamas’s most senior military commander.

Since then 3 Israelis were killed when the top floor of a building in Qiryat Malachi was blown away. On the palestinian side, 39 Palestinians are dead. Hamas fired over 650 rockets into Israel, hitting cities in the south like Ashkelon, Sderot, Beear Sheva, Ashdod, Rishon LeZion, and the 40 KM strip around the southern border with Gaza. What is different this time is the rockets fired at Tel Aviv. There were two sirens so far followed by rockets that landed in open spaces (no damage).

The government received approval for a military reserve recruitment of 75,000 soldiers. The picture you see was published in facebook – it shows a 9 month pregnant woman saying goodbye to her husband who was just called up in this latest recruitment.

I said it before and I’ll say it again. This will never end. We will always have to keep them at bay. Every so often we will need to initiate a retaliation, or some sort of deterring move to stop them from thinking we are getting too soft. They don’t want us here. They will never make peace with us. They want us dead.

Someone told me about this video clip, and its worth a look. It explains the Middle East crisis in a very plain nutshell.